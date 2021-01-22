BioWare artist Matt Rhodes has released concept art from the studio’s cancelled PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 project, Revolver.

BioWare officially decided to spill some details about the canned project in its 25th anniversary book, which Rhodes was interviewed for. Following this, he decided to share some of the images online from what would have been a follow up to 2005’s Jade Empire.

As spotted by Eurogamer, you can find a ton of artwork on Rhodes Instagram (embedded below) and ArtStation profiles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Rhodes (@mattrhodesart)

“Between 2005 and 2008 I worked on Project Revolver,” Rhodes revealed. “Beginning its life as a sequel to Jade Empire, Revolver evolved and changed course many times throughout its development. It was recently revealed in more detail in the book ‘Bioware: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development.’ To celebrate, I sifted through the archives and blew 15 years of dust off some of my favorite pieces from that project.”

According to the folks over at Unseen64, Revolver was in development for almost five years before BioWare pulled the plug. The studio never officially talked about the project until the aforementioned book. Rumor has it that BioWare shifted its focus to Mass Effect after it became a hit and Revolver never made it out of pre-production. However, according to one developer, “We have a demo that looks better than many finished games and gives a pretty good look at the directions we intend to go on look and feel.”

[Source: Eurogamer, Unseen64]