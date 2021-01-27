Harmonix’s latest rhythm game, the music-mixing phenomenon FUSER, now has a demo so you can try mixing tracks for yourself, dropping discs to the beat and creating unique sounding mixes that make you feel like a true DJ. Available today on PS4 (and PS5 via backwards compatibility), Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, the free FUSER demo features eight popular tracks in your crate, which makes for a near infinite amount of mixes thanks to the multiple tracks on each song and ways to blend them together. The demo drops ahead of FUSER update 1.3, which will add a number of new features, modes, and quality of life fixes to the full game. Harmonix also teased some of the artists that would be added via DLC tracks in the future.

The FUSER demo features the following eight songs for players to mix in a variety of ways:

Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

Cardi B “Bodak Yellow”

deadmau5 ft. Rob Swire “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Rage Against The Machine “Killing In The Name”

Smash Mouth “All Star”

Warren G and Nate Dogg “Regulate”

The demo walks players through basic gameplay using these tracks and shows the possibility of mixes created in the full game, while allowing players to feel for themselves how seamless and easy the music mixing rhythm game can be. It’s available now on the PlayStation Store and other respective storefronts. Unfortunately the demo doesn’t feature any country songs, which layer into mixes surprisingly well despite the fact that they’re country songs.

Meanwhile, FUSER update 1.3 will arrive in the “coming weeks,” featuring the following changes:

Live Set Events – These new events add a competitive flair to the recurring in-game events. Live Sets will present a challenge to all FUSER DJs, including leaderboards and prizes for reaching score tiers.

– These new events add a competitive flair to the recurring in-game events. Live Sets will present a challenge to all FUSER DJs, including leaderboards and prizes for reaching score tiers. Customizing Freestyle Co-Op – Players will now be able to adjust the number of rounds and the length of rounds for public Co-Op Freestyle sessions.

– Players will now be able to adjust the number of rounds and the length of rounds for public Co-Op Freestyle sessions. Hot Clips – Hot Clips is a powerful new creative tool, which allows DJs to preview a disc before dropping it onto the decks, effectively adding a fifth loop to their mixes.

– Hot Clips is a powerful new creative tool, which allows DJs to preview a disc before dropping it onto the decks, effectively adding a fifth loop to their mixes. Finding the Right Mix – The update makes it easier to browse mixes players have liked through their profiles, as well as new sorting functions, including alphabetical, most liked/viewed, and date created.

– The update makes it easier to browse mixes players have liked through their profiles, as well as new sorting functions, including alphabetical, most liked/viewed, and date created. Share with the World – This update adds several optimizations for sharing and streaming. Players can now share video from anywhere in the game using native console share functions, and DJs can now toggle an option to select only monetizable songs for streaming.

– This update adds several optimizations for sharing and streaming. Players can now share video from anywhere in the game using native console share functions, and DJs can now toggle an option to select only monetizable songs for streaming. And More… – The 1.3 Update addresses bugs found by live players, adds in separate calibration profiles for docked and undocked mode for Nintendo Switch, UI improvements, and other quality of life improvements.

And finally, to cap off the news, Harmonix teased a list of artists coming to the game as DLC over the next few weeks.

24kGoldn

Bebe Rexha

Bell Biv DeVoe

BLACKPINK

DaBaby

David Guetta

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

iann dior

Imanbek

Jason Derulo

Marshmello

Shaggy

Shawn Mendes

Sia

Usher

And More!

Don’t see anything you’re interested in there? The base game comes with over 100 songs across a variety of genres, and FUSER has received a consistent drip feed of three new DLC songs per week since launch, allowing players to expand their libraries with tons of music. “And more” also indicates Harmonix is set to support FUSER for the long haul, with even more artists and songs to come in the future.

We loved FUSER in our review, saying it’s one of the only PS4 games to get a consistent spot on our PS5 SSD. FUSER also won the award for Best Rhythm/Music Game in our Game of the Year awards for 2020, and its music mixing was nominated as one of the best innovations of the year, best soundtrack, and most impactful, thanks to the impact music has on our lives.