Immortals Fenyx Rising has received its first piece of story-driven DLC today. A New God can be purchased individually or as part of the game’s Season Pass. Players who haven’t tried out the game yet can make use of a free demo, also released onto the PlayStation Store today.

A New God was initially rumored to be released last week, but it seems like the store listing wasn’t far off. Fenyx will take part in the Trial of the Olympians at the Olympos Palace. If they manage to beat the numerous challenge vaults that make use of different gameplay mechanics, some new to the game, they get to join the Inner Circle of the Pantheon. Players can unlock new gear and perks, like double jump. There are also four new ability upgrades:

Immortal Field Breaker, Athena’s Dash upgrade: Players can pass through the Immortal Fields and deal more damage while dashing.

Colossal Strength, Herakles’ Strength upgrade: Players can manipulate colossal objects and deal more damage when throwing objects.

Wind Gust, Ares’s Wrath upgrade: Charging Fenyx’s uppercut creates an air stream for a few seconds, so players rise higher while delivering the blow.

Phosphoros’ Swap: Players can swap positions with a decoy for one chunk of stamina.

Those who haven’t yet tried the game can now download a free demo on PS4 and PS5. A standalone experience that doesn’t pull from the main game, the demo begins when Zeus finds out about the Secret of the Cyclops from Prometheus. Fenyx is sent to find it. The quest takes place in a new Aphrodite-inspired archipelago and includes combat, exploration, and puzzles to give players an idea of what they’d face in the main game. No progress will be carried over to the main game if players decide to purchase it afterwards because the content is exclusive to the demo.

The demo and A New God DLC are available for download now. The DLC can be purchased on its own for $14.99, or is available as part of the season pass for $39.99. The pass also includes two more DLC episodes that will introduce new heroes, the first from Chinese Mythology and the second a new hero chosen by Fenyx.