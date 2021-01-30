Numerous reports surfaced over the last year claiming that Sony was shifting its focus from Japan to the West when it comes to the PlayStation. The company denied those claims, but given the PS5’s lackluster launch sales in the region, analysts continue to suggest that Sony’s sidelining its home turf. At least one major Japanese developer disagrees with these suggestions.

In an interview with Video Games Chronicle, PlatinumGames head Atsushi Inaba said that he doesn’t see Sony shunning the Japanese market, but also emphasized that this is just how he personally feels.

“To be honest, we don’t feel it that much, or at least I haven’t felt the impact of it myself yet,” said Inaba. “That being said, I do understand that the console industry in Japan is not what it used to be and when that happens the priorities of these big console makers will change, and that makes perfect sense to me.”

Inaba is of the view that PlayStation is an international brand and shouldn’t be tied to a specific country or region. However, he understands the frustration for end users who feel sidelined.

“I understand from a user perspective that if we start seeing release schedules prioritising the US over Japan, then that will be frustrating I’m sure,” he added. ” I’m not going to tell Japanese fans, ‘that’s how it is, deal with it.’”

In the same interview, co-founder Hideki Kamiya said that it’s too early to gauge the PS5’s performance in Japan considering stock shortages. He pointed out that customers rush to buy the console when it becomes available so the underwhelming sales could simply be down to supply shortages. Kamiya also doesn’t think Sony is overlooking the Japanese market. However, he did voice his discontent over Sony changing the controller layout in Japan.

“It’s just a little bit of disrespect towards the gaming cultures that have existed for decades now as part of so many peoples’ lives,” he said. “I feel like PS5 has disrupted that and I don’t know if it was meaningful to do that.”

[Source: VGC]