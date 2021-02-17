Mass Effect Legendary Edition character director Kevin Meek has said that the upcoming title will rebalance boss fights to make them more “fun” and “fair” without compromising on the challenge that they pose.

In an interview with Game Informer, Meek gave the example of Mass Effect 1‘s Benezia fight, which players found frustrating because of a lack of cover, leaving them little room to devise a battle strategy. The Legendary Edition will introduce strategic covers. Meek explained:

I think that was a very obvious example in Mass Effect 1 where they didn’t quite know whether or not they wanted to make a cover shooter where the keyword was ‘cover.’ So in the Benezia fight, if you remember all of the pathways that circle around it, there was no cover. No cover at all. And there was no place to add cover because the pathways were too skinny. And then you get to the corner and there would be cover, but they were all movable with biotics, so you couldn’t really ever go anywhere and hunker down to create a sense of plan or strategy about how you wanted to complete that battle.

BioWare is approaching other frustrating fights similarly in the Legendary Edition. Game Director Mac Walters added that the team added more auto saves where players struggled the most. Speaking specifically about Benezia’s powers, he said that they can’t “ragdoll you as much with the way that we spawned some of those enemies.” However, the boss fight will retain its challenge.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will release on May 14th.

[Source: Game Informer]