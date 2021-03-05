Ghost of Tsushima has reaped the rewards for developer Sucker Punch, even getting a BAFTA 2021 nomination for best game. According to VGC, two of the game’s developers have now received their own honors. Game Director Nate Fox and Creative Director Jason Connell have each been awarded with the title of tourism ambassador for the real life city of Tsushima in Nagasaki.

Fox and Connell join the ranks of notable Japanese people who have received the award in the past, but it’s the first time it has been given to people who have “spread the name and history of Tsushima through their works.” The reason for the award was explained by Tsushima’s mayor, Hiroki Hitakatsu:

[Fox and Connell] spread the name and history of Tsushima to the whole world in such a wonderful way. Even a lot of Japanese people do not know the history of the Gen-ko period. When it comes to the world, the name and location of Tsushima is literally unknown, so I cannot thank them enough for telling our story with such phenomenal graphics and profound stories.

While the award would usually be given out in an awards ceremony, this year’s ceremony will have to be held digitally due to travel restrictions and social distancing rules with the Covid-19 pandemic. During the ceremony, the duo will get the award and a letter of appreciation. Once the restrictions are lifted, Hitakatsu intends to invite the entire Sucker Punch development team to the island in the hope their visit would “make them love Tsushima even more.”

The pair won’t have any obligations to carry out or further duties once they have the award. Instead, Tsushima will be collaborating with Sony Interactive Entertainment to create a new tourism campaign influenced by the game, which will take visitors on a tour of the island’s key landmarks. One of those landmarks will likely be the Watatsumi Shrine where players recently contributed to crowdfunding efforts to rebuild a Torii that had been destroyed by a typhoon.

Ghost of Tsushima also left its mark on the Japanese game industry, winning the Super Trendy Game Awards as voted for by over 130 Japanese game creators and celebrities. As well as the BAFTA nomination, the game has received ten nominations in the 24th annual D.I.C.E. awards and it won the Player’s Voice award at The Game Awards. Players have lapped up the title; it hit more than five million copies sold back in November and was amongst the top PlayStation downloads of 2020.

[Source: VGC]