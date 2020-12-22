‘Tis the time of year for all of the Game of the Year awards. This time it’s the turn of Ghost of Tsushima. The game has claimed the top spot in Famitsu’s Super Trendy Game Awards 2020. Over 130 Japanese game creators and celebrities vote to decide the top game; the main criteria is it’s the one with the most addictive qualities.

While Ghost of Tsushima hit the top spot, there were plenty of other notable titles to be considered. The top five games were:

Previous winners include Death Stranding in 2019 and Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018. Famitsu Editor-in-Chief Hiroko Saga explained why the game won its award this year:

This time, Ghost of Tsushima, which was selected as the 1st place in the “Super Trendy Game Awards 2020”, is a beautiful Japanese landscape, the life of the main character, Hitoshi Sakai, and excellent swashbuckler action. It attracted and entertained many game fans. In addition, many game creators say that the work, which depicts Japanese landscapes and stories, was produced by an overseas studio and was “inspired”.

Sucker Punch Productions were extremely happy to receive the award, of course:

We are so thankful to have #GhostOfTsushima voted as the top game of 2020 in Famitsu’s annual poll of members from across the game industry! Thank you so much for all of the support this year! https://t.co/DmBzzwTThs — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) December 22, 2020

The game creators who voted for the award included staff from Capcom, KOEI Tecmo, KONAMI, Square Enix, Spike Chunsoft, SEGA, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Bandai Namco, and Platinum Games, amongst others. Completing the list were voice actors, artists, and streamers.

Ghost of Tsushima isn’t the only game to be successful this year. The Last of Us II received several awards at The Game Awards, including Game of the Year. The title also won PlayStation 4 Game of the Year in the player-voted PlayStation Blog awards. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales won PlayStation 5 Game of the Year in the same awards. Meanwhile, Final Fantasy VII Remake, eFootball PES 2020, andDragon Ball Z: Kakarot won the Grand Award in the PlayStation Partner Awards Japan/Asia. Soon we’ll be revealing our own Game of the Year award winners; make sure to keep your eyes peeled for those!

[Source: Famitsu]