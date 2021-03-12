Gearbox Software has announced that Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut add-on will now release on April 8th due to challenges stemming from severe weather in Texas.

In a note to fans, the studio – headquartered in Frisco – expressed relief that its staff members and their families remained safe. However, work on Director’s Cut was understandably disrupted as the state’s infrastructure fell apart.

The note reads:

Due to challenges arising from the severe weather that impacted Texas last month, the Director’s Cut add-on will now launch on April 8. Thankfully, all of our team members and their families are safe and healthy, but our work on Director’s Cut was unavoidably disrupted and we’ve ultimately decided to shift the release date to ensure we deliver the best possible experience. We appreciate your understanding, and we’re excited for you to play Director’s Cut when it releases next month.

In related news, Borderlands 3 received a hotfix yesterday to adjust some weapons and Siren’s Remnant skill among other things. Patch notes are as follows:

Loot variant enemies will now have a chance to drop the Legendary Rocket Launcher R.Y.N.A.H

Added the Firestorm Grenade Mod to Aurelia’s boss pool

Removed unlisted melee, slide, and slam damage from the Siren’s Remnant skill

Adjusted the melee damage done by the Fish Slap grenade mod

Lowered the sticky grenade bonus damage for the White Elephant artifact

The following weapons received damage increase:

Webslinger

Devoted

Roisen’s Thorns

Magnificent

Mother Too

Smart Gun XXL

Ten Gallon

For more on Borderlands 3, check out our previous coverage.

[Source: Borderlands]