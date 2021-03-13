Over two million Outriders players have racked up a total of 9.5 million hours of gameplay in the demo alone, according to stats released by People Can Fly.

The average time spent playing the demo is nearly 4.5 hours, during which players executed 638 million kills and dealt 35.6 trillion damage. One player has clocked 254 hours in the demo!

Riflemen have caused players the most grief, accounting for 49 million player deaths. When they weren’t busy dying, players collected 3.6 billion scrap and 5.4 million titanium pieces. You can check out the full stats below.

In other Outriders news, People Can Fly has released a new patch that fixes matchmaking issues and audio desynchronization in cutscenes. Full patch notes are as follows:

– Added a Motion Blur Toggle [PC, PS4/5]

– Made minor tweaks to frame rate output for certain items in cutscenes, however, we are working on a more comprehensive fix for the future [PC, PS4/5]

– Made improvements to cut down on the time it takes to Matchmake [PC, PS4/5]

– Made other minor improvements and fixes [PC, PS4/5]

Additional PS4/PS5 Specific Patch Notes:

– Fixed store links on the “Buy Now” button in the Lobby [PS4/5]

– Fixed bug that was causing an audio desynchronization in cutscenes [PS4/5]

Following a delay, Outriders will release on April 1st for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, PC, and Stadia. If you’ve been playing the demo, make sure to share your thoughts on the game with us below.