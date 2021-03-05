People Can Fly has revealed that Outriders‘ demo has attracted over two million players since going live a week ago.

In a Reddit post recapping the week, the studio outlined upcoming changes based on player feedback and detailed the issues that it’s currently addressing.

Here’s what’s changing:

Changes to Captains The Captain mob ability “Healing Light” will have its effectiveness reduced. The Captain mob ability “From the Ashes” and “Phoenix Aura” will have their cooldowns increased. Some players were finding it hard to fully kill Captains who would trigger these abilities, making for a frustrating rather than a challenging but fun encounter.

Changes to Gauss Gauss will have his health points increased for repeat playthroughs. This is to ensure that he remains fun and challenging for players who are overpowered at this point in the story. Gauss healing from his ability “Steel Wall” will be increased.

Changes to loot drops While we do not want to prevent farming runs (We get it!), the lootcave discovered via the triple chest-run, as well as the store exploit, do not feel to be within the spirit of the game. To that end, we are redirecting farming efforts to mechanics in the game that may be more enjoyable for players to play through and repeat. Epic items will no longer appear in shops and vendors (within the demo). Chests will no longer drop legendary items. Side quest rewards (on repeat runs) will now have a chance to drop legendary items.



Issues that People Can Fly is looking into include camera shake during cutscenes and dialogue, matchmaking, cover system, items disappearing, and cheating.

The Reddit post explains each issue and upcoming changes at length so make sure to check it out.