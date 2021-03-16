Obsidian Entertainment released a stealth update for The Outer Worlds, which added support for 60 frames-per-second on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as noted by multiple users.
The 1.0.7 update for The Outer Worlds on PS5 added 60fps to the game. :O #PS5Share #TheOuterWorlds pic.twitter.com/RRxB5eh7Jt
— ArmoredFrog (@nsarmoredfrog) March 15, 2021
In addition to the above, the update added support for Murder on Eridanos DLC, patch notes for which are as follows:
- Added a setting to adjust the size of text throughout most UIs
- Updated font colors to improve visibility
- Updated NPC corpses to remain interactive even when they have no items to loot
- Added support for ultra-wide monitors (loading screens & cinematics)
- Added the ability to toggle sprinting so the player can continue moving without holding any buttons
- Added functionality to see beacons for inactive quests while viewing maps
- Added an option to show the HUD reticle only when aiming down weapon sights
Murder on Eridanos will release tomorrow, March 17th.