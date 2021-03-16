PSLS  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

The Outer Worlds Now Supports 60 FPS on the PS5 and Xbox Series X

the outer worlds ps4 pro

Obsidian Entertainment released a stealth update for The Outer Worlds, which added support for 60 frames-per-second on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as noted by multiple users.

In addition to the above, the update added support for Murder on Eridanos DLC, patch notes for which are as follows:

  • Added a setting to adjust the size of text throughout most UIs
  • Updated font colors to improve visibility
  • Updated NPC corpses to remain interactive even when they have no items to loot
  • Added support for ultra-wide monitors (loading screens & cinematics)
  • Added the ability to toggle sprinting so the player can continue moving without holding any buttons
  • Added functionality to see beacons for inactive quests while viewing maps
  • Added an option to show the HUD reticle only when aiming down weapon sights

Last week, Obsidian Entertainment released a hefty patch across all platforms to implement the following community requests alongside a plethora of fixes:

Murder on Eridanos will release tomorrow, March 17th.