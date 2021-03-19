Numskull’s PlayStation range is set to expand this summer with the new PlayStation Core collection of designs, featuring new apparel and products for every PlayStation fan. The latest in the official PlayStation range is headlined by a new PlayStation Hoodie that calls to mind the modern black and white design of the PS5, as well as t-shirts, snapbacks, notepad, socks, mug, water bottle, and coasters. The PlayStation Core products are set to release later this summer in June, but you can preorder now.

Check out the full range of PlayStation Core products from Numskull below.

Browse the full lineup of Numskull PlayStation products here.

Official PlayStation Japanese Inspired PS5 Hoodie

Preorder the PlayStation Hoodie now – $39.99

Official PlayStation Core Shirt

Preorder the PlayStation Core Shirt – $16.99

Official PlayStation Japanese Inspired PS5 Shirt

Preorder the PlayStation Japanese Inspired Shirt – $16.99

Official PlayStation Core Snapback Hat

Preorder the PlayStation Core Snapback Hat – $16.99

Official PlayStation Japanese Inspired PS5 Snapback Hat

Preorder the PlayStation Japanese Inspired PS5 Snapback Hat – $16.99

Official PlayStation Japanese Inspired PS5 Socks

Preorder the PlayStation Japanese Inspired PS5 Socks – $14.99

Official PlayStation Core Metal Water Bottle

Preorder the PlayStation Core Metal Water Bottle – $14.99

Official PlayStation Core Coaster 4-Pack

Preorder the PlayStation Core Coasters – $12.99

Official PlayStation Core Mug

Preorder the PlayStation Core Mug – $9.99

Official PlayStation Core Notebook

Preorder the PlayStation Core Notebook – $9.99

Official PlayStation Core Wallet

Preorder the PlayStation Core Wallet – $14.99

Numskull’s PlayStation products are officially licensed PlayStation merchandise designed and manufactured by Numskull Designs.

Browse the full lineup of Numskull PlayStation products here.

The PlayStation Core line is just the latest in a series of PlayStation merchandise from Numskull. Last year, they launched the “Since ’94” line of classic-branded PlayStation apparel, celebrating the origins of the console. We managed to get our hands on a few of the products from that line, including a hoodie and shirt, and were very impressed by the quality, especially given the price. (Most hoodies of that quality run $60 or more.)

It’s not just PlayStation though! Numskull works with numerous developers, publishers, and brands—including Bungie, Capcom, Activision, and more—to bring you officially licensed products that you can’t get anywhere else.