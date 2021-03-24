The last we heard of Tekken 7 back in September, the game had just passed the six million sales mark. In just six months, the game has sold another 1 million copies to reach a grand total of 7 million sold according to Tekken producer Katsuhiro Harada. The title shows no signs of slowing down either, with Lidia Sobieska joining the fray this week as the final character of Season Pass 4.

Revealed last August, Season 4 has introduced plenty of free content for everyone including new moves for every character on the roster, Tekken Prowess (a new indicator of a player’s total skill and strength), enhancements for online play, and many balance tweaks. There’s also been premium content as part of Season Pass 4, including Kunimitsu’s return as a playable fighter and the new Red Gates stage. That content concluded this week with the release of a new character, Lidia Sobieska, and an Island Paradise stage.

Lidia Sobieska is a karateka and the Prime Minister of Poland. She entered politics after the loss of her father and showed interest in karate from a young age thanks to her belief that “justice requires absolute power”. She won her first karate world championship when she was just 18. When Heihachi Mishima, head of the Mishima Zaibatsu, refuses to withdraw the Tekken Force from Poland, he threatened her and invited her to take part in the King of Iron Fist Tournament if she had any objection to his refusal. She vows to win the tournament on behalf of her people.

There’s no word on whether there will be any more content for the game following the end of Season 4. Harada hinted in February that the continued sales of the game could mean they would continue to release content for the title despite it reaching its sixth anniversary in arcades and it’s approaching its fourth anniversary on consoles. In the meantime, Harada continues to work on Bandai Namco’s most expensive project yet, although this isn’t Tekken 8 or even a fighting game at all for that matter.

