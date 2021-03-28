PM Studios and Skrollcat Studio have announced that their hand-painted puzzle platformer, Hoa, will release in July on the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. The PlayStation versions will release digitally as well as at retail.

In Hoa, players will step into the shoes of the titular character as she journeys through a “breathtaking and magical” world on her way back home. The game features a relaxing atmosphere and boasts lovely music.

Key features include:

Breathtaking Hand-Painted Art – Step into a painting that lives—explore a vast world of meticulously crafted sceneries of stunning hand-painted art.

– Step into a painting that lives—explore a vast world of meticulously crafted sceneries of stunning hand-painted art. Outstanding Original Soundtrack – Captivatingly story-telling and emotionally-charged, Hoa‘s exceptional score, originally composed and live-recorded, brings its world to life with a touch of nostalgia.

– Captivatingly story-telling and emotionally-charged, Hoa‘s exceptional score, originally composed and live-recorded, brings its world to life with a touch of nostalgia. Lovely Creatures – Keep an eye out for delightful magical creatures along the way. Most of them want to be friends, some might even tell you a little story or two. Cuteness guaranteed.

– Keep an eye out for delightful magical creatures along the way. Most of them want to be friends, some might even tell you a little story or two. Cuteness guaranteed. Gentle Yet Compelling Flow – Navigate with a keen eye and solve exploration-based puzzles. Relax to the organic rhythm of subtle storytelling while being intrigued by endless little wonders. Be a child—it’s easier and harder than it may seem.

On the PS5, Hoa will come with the following DualSense features:

Hoa can fly for a limited time, which you activate with a press of R2. Thanks to the adaptive triggers, as Hoa gets closer to her flight energy being depleted, the trigger will be harder to pull.

The DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback will mimic actions and events over the course of the game.

You’ll hear the grass and trees rustling via the DualSense controller’s speaker.

Check out a trailer below.