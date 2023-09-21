Nacon Revolution 5 Pro Controller Announced for PS5, PS4

Nacon has announced a new Revolution 5 Pro controller for the PS5 and PS4. The officially licensed controller will launch in October with the same price tag as Sony’s own DualSense Edge.

Nacon Revolution 5 Pro PS5, PS4 controller details

Revolution 5 Pro features Hall Effect technology for precision gaming, with joysticks and triggers that promise “a very long service life.” In a press release, Nacon said that the controller has been designed to allow players to repair and replace key components with ease.

Revolution 5 Pro targets the competitive gaming market with extensive customization. Its battery life is up to 10 hours and it can connect to wireless headsets via Bluetooth as well as wired headsets via its 3.5mm jack. The controller will cost $199.90.

Key features include:

Over 60 customization options

10 hours of autonomy

Equipped with trigger blockers

Wireless and wired

Designed with premium materials

“The Revolution 5 Pro combines the best of our expertise, technological innovation and ergonomics,” said Yannick Allaert, Nacon’s head of accessories division. “I want to thank Sony Interactive Entertainment, our long-time partner, who has enabled us to develop this product in the best way possible.”

A specific release date for Nacon Revolution 5 Pro has yet to be announced.