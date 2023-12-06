PS5 and PS4 Receive Identical System Updates, Patch Notes Released

Sony Interactive Entertainment rolled out an identifcal system software update for both the PS5 and PS4 this morning, focusing on security fixes. A day ago, a large number of PlayStation players were hit with random PSN account bans, and some users are speculating that this update may have something to do with the issue. However, that seems unlikely as today’s PS5 and PS4 firmware updates are not mandatory downloads at the time of this writing.

Official patch notes for both consoles’ updates can be read below. On the PS5, the update weighs over 1 GB.

We’ve made some security fixes to the system software.

We’ve improved system software performance and stability.

We’ve improved the messages and usability on some screens.

There doesn’t appear to be anything else to these updates but it won’t be long before players notice subtle changes, if any. The DualSense controller has not received an update this time.

The PS5 and PS4 firmware updates come just in time for the PS Plus ‘Season of Play’ that’ll run throughout the month of December. For more details on the holiday festivities, check out our previous coverage.