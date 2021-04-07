Crytek has released a new update for Crysis Remastered. Those who play the game on PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility can now enjoy 60fps in all game modes. All players, including those playing the game on PlayStation 4, can enjoy the Ascension level arriving on consoles for the first time, a new Classic Nanosuit menu, and a plethora of bug fixes.

Regardless of game mode, PlayStation 5 players will be able to play the game in 60fps. Those choosing performance mode will play in 1080p, while those choosing quality mode will get 1800p. Those wanting to play the game with ray tracing will settle in the middle at 1440p.

Ascension is a level removed from the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 versions of the game because the developer deemed it to be too taxing for consoles to handle. Despite the PlayStation 4 being a far more capable console, the level wasn’t added back to Remastered until today. Originally the game’s tenth level, players take control of a MV-24H Vulture VTOL as Nomad attempts to escape the island.

Classic Nanosuit mode is a result of the simplified controls that were initially implemented for consoles. Choosing this option in the game menu will now allow players to sprint without triggering speed mode, and perform a melee attack without strength mode kicking in.

The Crysis Remastered update is available now. You can see a full list of changes below:

Performance improvements as well as resolving many potential crashes.

For the first time on console, a new level has been added – Ascension.

Next Gen support – Next Gen consoles can now play at up to 60FPS:

PlayStation 5

Fixed a crash that could occur when loading into a mission.

Fixed several green graphical artifacts that appeared through-out Awakening and Reckoning.

Fixed an issue that caused the water to be brighter than intended on Relic – Rescue.

Fixed an issue that prevented activating/deactivating armour mode on Reckoning – Fleet.

Fixed a crash that could occur at the beginning of Ascension.

Version details have been updated in the PS menu.

Fixed several issues that could cause crashes to occur on Recovery, Rescue and Onslaught.

Fixed a crash that could occur when continuing a game from the main menu.

Fixed an issue that caused flickering lights to be visible in jungles on several levels.

VTOL controls have been updated and now match all platforms (PC, Xbox, PS4).

Fixed an issue that resulted in menu placeholders being shown in the menu and HUD after selecting the French and Čeština.

Fixed an issue that resulted in not being able to accelerate/decelerate the VTOL with the left thumb stick.

Fixed an issue that could cause the cutscene to appear as a black screen instead of the intended video.

Fixed the missing dust VFX on Awakening – Mine.

Fixed a bug where opening the weapon select wheel would disable the players movement.

Fixed an issue where the weapon customization menu displayed the wrong buttons.

Fixed a bug that caused a green artifact to appear on green light sources on Assault – Harbor.

Fixed the missing fog particles in the first cutscene.

Fixed an issue that caused the trees to flicker when approaching the harbor entrance on Harbor.

Fixed a bug that caused Psycho to be invisible during the school cutscene on Recovery – Village.

Fixed several missing one p on Recovery – Village.

Fixed some missing assets in a hangar on Reckoning – Fleet.

Fixed an issue that prevented Raytracing from functioning correctly.

Fixed a bug that caused the NPC to shake in the opening cutscene on Reckoning – Fleet.

VTOL controls have been added to the main menu.

Fixed a stutter that could occur in-game on Recovery – Village.

Fixed a crash that could occur after blowing up the barrels near the river on Relic – Rescue.

Fixed a bug that prevented the prompts from correctly changing when activating Classic Suit mode.

Fixed a prompt in the tutorial that displayed the wrong information for “accelerate” tied all vehicles.

Fixed a bug that caused the Chinese language option to be unavailable in the settings.

Checkboxes tied to activating Classic Nanosuit and its shortcuts have been added back to the game settings.

Corrected several tooltips and prompts that are tied to Classic Nanosuit mode.

Fixe dan issue that caused some terrain flickering to occur during the VTOL arrival scene on Assault – Harbor.

Fixed a bug that caused the control schemes to not update correctly for Classic Nanosuit mode.

Fixed a crash that could occur on Paradise Lost – Ice

Fixed some audio disruptions that could occur throughout the game.

Fixed a crash that could occur when exiting to the menu while on Onslaught – Tank.

Fixed a crash that could occur on Contact – Island.

Fixed a bug that could potentially result in encountering an infinite loading screen.

Fixed a crash that could occur before entering the main menu.

Fixed a crash that could occur when trying to replay Relic – Rescue.

Fixed a crash that could occur when starting a new game.

Fixed an issue that could cause you to return to the main menu unintentionally while attempting to load into the game.

Fixed a potential freeze that could occur when entering the main menu.

Fixed some shadow flickering that could occur on Contact – Island.

Fixed an issue where some NPC’s spawn in the world geometry and are inactive.

Fixed a crash that could occur when loading into Reckoning – Fleet.

Fixed an issue that caused a memory leak to occur.

Fixed an issue where Raytracing was not working as intended in the intro cutscene on Paradise Lost – Ice.

Fixed an issue that caused the machine gun models to appear distorted on Exodus – Sphere.

Fixed some collision issues that could occur with some objects throughout the game.

Ice particle visuals have been corrected. They will now be visible when running through the snow.

Fixed a bug that caused the first shot from the Gauss Rifle or Sniper Rifle to miss after going to 10x zoom.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to swap weapons when the nanosuit quick menu was open.

Fixed a bug that resulted in gun sounds being muted when dialogue audio is playing at the same time.

Fixed several black artifact lines from appearing on various surfaces throughout Core.

Fixed some flickering that could be seen on some buildings on Recovery- Village.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to stand when under water.

Fixed a bug that caused the Flare smoke to disappear depending on the camera angle/movement.

Fixed a freeze that could occur at the end of Awakening – Mine.

Fixed the audio for several vehicle weapons on Onslaught – Tank.

Fixed the audio for the MOAC shots as they were distorted.

Fixed a bug that caused trees to flicker on Contact – Island.

Fixed an issue where some terrain was clipping on Onslaught – Tank.

Fixed a visual bug that occurred when grabbing the CEPH troops.

Fixed an issue that caused the water to flicker during the skydiving scene on Contact – Island.

Fixed an issue that caused the water to flicker on Assault – Harbor.

Fixed an issue that caused the fire from the destroyed Gas station to flicker.

Improvements made to the shading of the Engineer NPC model on Awakening – Mine.

Fixed a noticeable artifact that could appear on some explosions on Assault – Harbor.

Fixed a bug that caused speed mode to drain too quickly.

Fixed an issue that caused the visuals of machine guns on vehicles to look displaced when switch between first and 3rd person.

Improved the fire particle effects at the beginning of Core.

Fixed an issue that caused the underwater rocks to be too noticeable on Recovery – Village.

Corrected the keybinds for the Classic nanosuit modes.

Fixed a lighting issue that occurred due to the camera position on Relic – Rescue.

Improved the explosion VFX on Reckoning – Fleet.

Fixed an issue that caused the hexagons to flicker while in Armor mode.

Fixed several crashes that could occur on Paradise lost, Awakening, and Exodus.

Fixed the missing jet plane explosion during the Bradley cutscene Assault – Harbor.

Fixed a bug that caused Psychos “secure the building” line to play twice on Recovery – Village.

Fixed Psycho’s dialogue and subtitles for the intro cutscene on Reckoning – Fleet.

Fixed the FPS counter.

Fixed an issue that caused the cloak to deactivate automatically when it reached 9 energy points.

Fixed the “toggle camera” string in the VTOL controls.

Improvements made to the cutscene shadows during the nano chair cutscene.

Fixed the nuke explosion at the start of Reckoning to be more in line with the original.

Fixed and issue that caused the fog to not appear when loading in to Paradise Lost.

Improved the walking animation of the KPA nanosuit soldier on Relic – Rescue.

Fixed the walking animation of Prophet at the end of Recovery – Village.

Improved the corridor explosion on Reckoning fleet.

Fixed an issue that caused the lighting to be too bright on Relic – Rescue.

Fixed a noticeable border in the cave on Awakening – Mine.

Fixed some flicker that would occur on the water when the Korean cruiser sinks on Assault – Harbor.

Fixed an issue that caused the Bulldog vehicle to hang in the air near the first KPA camp on Relic – Rescue.

Fixed a misplaced hatch on Core.

Improvements made to the smoke tied to explosions during the cutscene on Reckoning – Fleet.

Fixed a rock that was clipping through the beach on Contact – Island.

Fixed some flickering terrain on Relic – Rescue.

Fixed some flickering that could occur on some containers on Exodus – Sphere.

Improved the visuals of the Energy field on Core to be more in line with the original.

Improved the LOD and draw distance for the interior of the ship on Assault – Harbor.

Removed some artifacts that appeared in the flashlight cone.

Fixed an issue that caused light to pass through the mountain on Onslaught – Tank.

Fixed some collision issues tied to gates on Recovery – Village.

Fixed an issue that caused the broken bench to resize depending on the camera angle on Recovery – Village.

Improved the visuals tied to the dead soldier at the beginning of Assault – Harbor.

Improved the lighting in the office on Awakening – Mine.

Removed a duplicate road sign asset on Assault harbor.

Improvements made to some walking animations tied to NPC’s on Reckoning – Fleet.

Fixed the textures for the broken wheels on trucks on Awakening – Mine.

Fixed an issue that caused the raindrops to have visible splashes in mid-air.

Fixed some rocks that appeared in the air on Paradise Lost – Ice.