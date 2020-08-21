Crytek has finally confirmed a release date for Crysis Remastered on the PlayStation 4, PC via the Epic Games Store, and Xbox One. The remaster will arrive next month on September 18th. Yes, September, when all of the other exciting remasters and remakes launch, as well. On another note, this date for Crysis Remastered flies in the face of supposed leaks that suggested the title would launch today.

The studio announced the release date news in the following “Tech Trailer Preview.” Notably, the trailer showcases the various improvements that differentiate the remaster from the original Crysis.

The long wait is almost over – it is Official! Crysis Remastered is coming to your favorite gaming platforms on 18th September 2020. Here’s your first Sneak-Peek of the tech trailer including, high-quality textures up to 8K, ray tracing & more.https://t.co/2JnfyC7jRE pic.twitter.com/MwM2LN1pGg — Crysis (@Crysis) August 21, 2020

After weeks of rumors and teases, Crytek announced its plans for a Crysis remaster earlier this year. The studio originally intended to share the first gameplay trailer on July 1st. However, a leak via the Microsoft Store prematurely set the video free online. What followed was a wave of disappointment by fans who weren’t pleased with how things were looking. In response, Crytek postponed the trailer release and launch date for PS4, PC, and Xbox One. The above trailer and new release date suggest things have since been turned around.

Crysis Remastered is out now on the Nintendo Switch. PS4, PC, and Xbox One players can enter the Nanosuit once more on September 18th. As noted above, this remaster joins a slew of others that will arrive next month. Remasters and remakes for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, Kingdoms of Amalur, and Mafia all launch in September, too.

Curiously, nothing has been discussed about a next-gen version of Crysis Remastered, though the game will be playable on next-gen consoles via backwards compatibility.

[Source: Crysis on Twitter]