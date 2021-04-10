People Can Fly has released a new Outriders patch to fix a plethora of multiplayer issues. However, the patch has been delayed on the PlayStation 5 due to technical issues, which means cross-play is partially disabled until all platforms are up to date. The developer has promised to release the PS5 patch as soon as it can over the weekend.

In the meantime, here are the patch notes:

Overall stability improvements for the matchmaking service

Crash Fixes Will Fix a multiplayer crash that could result in client players having their inventory wiped Will fix the crash when completing the “A Bad Day” side quest. Will fix the crash that occurs in No Man’s Land when your language is set to Spanish (Yes, we know. Video game code is a magical thing). Will fix crash on launch issues Will include many more “random” crash fixes We are confident that these fixes will address the majority of crashes reported, as there are only a handful of root causes but the crashes they generate appear in a number of places.

Will fix the HUD disappearing in certain cases

Will fix bugs that interfere with players re-spawning in multiplayer Expeditions

Will fix bugs with players getting stuck on geometry (including when using Gravity Leap) or falling out of the world.

Will change the default matchmaking setting from “Open” to “Closed”. You will still be able to manually change this setting to “Open” through your game settings This change will prevent players from joining games where the host didn’t intend to play in multiplayer. It will also cut down on AFK lobbies This will also help improve matchmaking times, as the queues will be less likely to be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of constant matchmaking requests generated by “open” games.

Many other minor fixes and improvements

[Source: Reddit]