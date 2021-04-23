Now that Verdansk has been nuked and players are back in 1984, Season Three has officially started in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. To help players get a great start on the new weapons and Prestige levels, both games are offering double XP and double weapon XP throughout the weekend. The double XP weekend is live right now and will run until 10am PT on April 26.

The prelude to the new season began in Warzone on April 21 with an event titled “The Destruction of Verdansk Part 1“. Unfortunately the event suffered from server issues with many of the game’s 100 million players trying to get a glimpse of Verdansk as the map was nuked. For 24 hours following the nuke hitting, players were left to explore a new night version of Rebirth Island until the new season began. That season has sent players back in time to a newer/older version of Verdansk called Verdansk 84 with major changes to its layout.

Meanwhile, Black Ops Cold War players have plenty to enjoy in the new season too. There are four new multiplayer maps, two new multiplayer modes, and a new Strafe Run scorestreak. Zombies players will find a new Outbreak region, two new Outbreak vehicles, new Outbreak intel, and the new Toxic Growth field upgrade. Six new weapons and four new operators will be available across both games, plus there are four new Prestige levels to reach. The double XP weekend is a perfect opportunity to get a head start on those new ranks. Of course, there’s always a large list of bug fixes and gameplay improvements to check out too.

The new Season Three Battle Pass will offer another 100 tiers of rewards for players to earn. Those who purchase the pass will get new Operator Wraith, her Legendary “Disruptor” Operator Skin, Woods’ “Stinger” Operator Skin, and a 10% XP boost throughout the season. As players progress through the tiers, they’ll get rewards that include base weapons, more Operator skins, the Double Tap finishing move, and weapon blueprints that culminate in the “Loud Pipe” Ultra-rarity Reactive SMG Weapon Blueprint at Tier 95. Those who work their way through to Tier 100 will earn the “Roman Standard” Legendary Sniper Rifle Blueprint and the “White Queen” Wraith Skin and Operator Mission. Time to use this weekend to your advantage!

[Source: Twitter, Call of Duty]