No Man’s Sky players can grab Mass Effect‘s iconic Normandy SR-1 provided they find it by May 31st. Hello Games added the Easter Egg as part of the latest Expeditions update, and has teased more surprises to celebrate No Man’s Sky‘s fifth anniversary.

“We are thrilled and flattered that BioWare and EA let us pay tribute in this way,” wrote director Sean Murray. “As huge fans of the series, it’s a lovely moment for sci-fi fans. Like everyone else we’ve been rediscovering the amazing universe of Mass Effect through the release of the Legendary Edition. I still have chills every time I see this incredibly iconic ship warping in, and was delighted to see so many people have the same reaction.”

Patch notes for update 3.41 are as follows:

Added the ability to dismiss a frigate from your freighter fleet via the Fleet Management terminal.

Fixed an issue that prevented Expedition rewards from being redeemed by players who had already earned parts of the reward from the Quicksilver shop.

Players starting the Beachhead expedition will now begin with warp fuel available.

Fixed an issue that could prevent Nada, Polo and other Space Anomaly inhabitants from offering the correct dialog options if spoken to in abandoned systems.

Fixed an issue that caused the Atlas Fireworks to have no audio.

Fixed an issue that prevented the fleets tutorial from advancing if players skipped the initial conversations with the navigator and immediately built a Fleet Terminal.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Historiographical Dosimeter from being redeemed from the expedition rewards section of the Quicksilver shop

[Source: Hello Games]