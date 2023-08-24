No Man’s Sky Echoes Update Improves PSVR 2 Graphics

The No Man’s Sky Echoes update is the latest to be introduced to the game today, August 24, and one of the main features is graphical improvements for PSVR 2 players. Other new additions in update 4.4 include a new storyline that expands on that introduced in the Interceptor update, epic freighter battles, new mechanical lifeforms, and a new multi-tool.

No Man’s Sky is the latest game to add foveated rendering for those playing on PSVR 2. The technology uses eye tracking to reduce the rendering of the graphics in a player’s peripheral vision in order to increase the resolution and detail of the graphics in the center of focus.

Another of the update’s new features in the previously teased update is the addition of the Autophage, a long-hidden civilization of mechanical lifeforms that have a variety of styles. Together with Priest Entity Nada, players can befriend one of the robotic Autophages in the new mission chain storyline that investigates the origins of the new race.

Pirate Dreadnought ships have appeared across the universe to terrorize merchant fleets. Those who choose to take on the Dreadnoughts and destroy them can even recruit the support ships into their own fleet. Trench runs are a valid strategy to get into the core of their infrastructure. To help with this, there’s now the option to divert power to engines, shields, or weapons to adapt better to any combat situation with higher speed or better weapon capabilities.

Combat on foot has been expanded with the new Atlantid class of Multi-Tool and the Voltaic Staff. The former can be found by exploring the secrets of ancient monoliths while the latter can be constructed. A new Multi-Tool Decommissioning Terminal on the Space Anomaly will allow for the dismantling of surplus weapons for upgrades and salvage material.

The new Voyagers expedition sends players to find the more unique aspects of the universe, like its strangest creatures, for exotic rewards. These include Autophage replica parts, a poster set, mechanical paws for companions, an electrified jetpack trail, and the HoverDroid companion. A Wonder Projector will even let players display their favorite discoveries in their base.

Finally, a series of Twitch Drops will offer rewards like exotic base parts, high-tech starships, companion accessories, and appearance modifications. Once earned, these can be claimed by visiting the Quicksilver Synthesis Companion on the Space Anomaly. To see the full patch notes, check out the game’s official website.