PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – June 1, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

June’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PlayStation Play at Home Free Games

PS4 & PS5 Games

A Little Lily Princess PS4 & PS5 $14.99

ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack $7.99

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition $59.99

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield – PS4 & PS5 $11.99

Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge $7.99

Arcade Archives TASK FORCE HARRIER $7.99

Arcade Archives TIME PILOT ’84 $7.99

Beautiful Desolation $19.99

Boxed In $5.99

Broken Bots $4.99

Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt $14.99

Conan Exiles – Complete Edition May 2021 $129.99

Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah Edition $64.99

Conan Exiles – Savage Edition $89.99

Crossbow Crusade $4.99

DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure $39.99

Dying Light – Platinum Edition $99.99

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE:WORLD BROTHERS $59.99

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE:WORLD BROTHERS Deluxe Edition $79.99

Eagle Island Twist $12.99

Eight Dragons PS4 & PS5 $7.99

From Shadows $4.99

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection $29.99

Gold Rush: The Game $24.99

HORSE CLUB ADVENTURES $29.99

Hentai vs. Evil PS4 & PS5 $9.99

Knockout City $19.99

Knockout City Deluxe Edition $29.99

Maid of Sker PS4 & PS5 $24.99

My Child Lebensborn $8.99

Necromunda: Hired Gun PS4 & PS5 $39.99

Operation: Tango (Free for PS+)$19.99

Operation: Tango PS4 & PS5 $19.99

Out Of Space: Couch Edition $9.99

Promesa $4.99

Renzo Racer $19.99

Retro Machina $19.99

SONG OF HORROR $39.99

SRX: The Game $39.99

SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE Free

Space 2 – Breakthrough Gaming Arcade $0.99

Stonefly $19.99

Trenga Unlimited $9.99

Violetti Goottii $0.49

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Main game & DLC Pack $29.99

WONDER BOY ASHA in Monster World $34.99

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground $39.99

