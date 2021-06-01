The Xbox France team published a lengthy article over on the official Xbox Wire website, revealing that Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are exclusive to Xbox Series X/S for two years. As soon as the article made rounds, it was removed, but Google Cache is a thing.

“The Xbox Series X/S have been Dolby Atmos compatible since their release and Dolby Vision will arrive on these consoles during 2021 – both technologies will remain exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem for two years,” read the article, which went on to detail both technologies and their advantages. “With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you’ll discover new ways to enjoy your next favorite games.”

This is the first time Microsoft publicly disclosed this exclusivity deal. It’s unclear what prompted Xbox France to remove the post, but many internet commenters have pointed out that Sony often catches flak for “anti-consumer” moves while Microsoft indulges in similar practices.

That said, Sony has its own solution in form of Tempest 3D audio engine on the PlayStation 5 – a technology many developers have lauded.

“With the PS5 console’s Tempest 3D AudioTech sound engine we’ll be able to play sounds in such a way that players will be able to locate the machines around them with greater ease, which is great for situations in which you find yourself surrounded or just want to sneak on machines,” Horizon Forbidden West director, Mathjis de Jonge, said last September.

“Audio is a key feature to really push the next-gen experience with PS5,” added Resident Evil Village executive producer, Jun Takeuchi. “It’s almost as if 3D Audiotech was made specifically with horror games in mind.”

It remains to be seen if Sony will incorporate Dolby Atmos and Vision once the exclusivity deal ends.