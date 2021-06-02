BAFTA Award-winning studio ustwo games has announced that its peaceful adventure game, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure will release on the PlayStation 5 and 4 among other platforms on June 9th.
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure will transport players to a Mediterranean island where the titular character is visiting her grandparents. While out exploring with her friend Ines, Alba rescues animals in danger.
Features include:
- Handcrafted visuals. Every little corner of the island has been looked after with great detail. Trust me, it took us a while to make it.
- Join Alba and Ines to found the AIWRL (really rolls off the tongue doesn’t it?), an organization that can save the island.
- You will need to gather a bunch of volunteers and the town is full of good people. Help them out and convince them to join you.
- There are animals everywhere, can you find all the species?
- Great music. We worked with Lorena Alvarez, to make a soundtrack that is equal parts Spain and Amazing.
- This is a Chillectathon. Make your time on the island your own and experience the adventure at your own pace. No rush.
- A place you want to stay. We based this on our childhood summers and, well, we wish we could go back. This island is the next best thing.
- Honestly, a feel-good game about running around and doing good deeds.
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is already out on PC, where it received positive reviews. The game will also be available on Xbox One and Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.
Check out a new trailer below.