BAFTA Award-winning studio ustwo games has announced that its peaceful adventure game, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure will release on the PlayStation 5 and 4 among other platforms on June 9th.

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure will transport players to a Mediterranean island where the titular character is visiting her grandparents. While out exploring with her friend Ines, Alba rescues animals in danger.

Features include:

Handcrafted visuals. Every little corner of the island has been looked after with great detail. Trust me, it took us a while to make it.

Join Alba and Ines to found the AIWRL (really rolls off the tongue doesn’t it?), an organization that can save the island.

You will need to gather a bunch of volunteers and the town is full of good people. Help them out and convince them to join you.

There are animals everywhere, can you find all the species?

Great music. We worked with Lorena Alvarez, to make a soundtrack that is equal parts Spain and Amazing.

This is a Chillectathon. Make your time on the island your own and experience the adventure at your own pace. No rush.

A place you want to stay. We based this on our childhood summers and, well, we wish we could go back. This island is the next best thing.

Honestly, a feel-good game about running around and doing good deeds.

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is already out on PC, where it received positive reviews. The game will also be available on Xbox One and Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Check out a new trailer below.