A new action JRPG titled SacriFire has launched a Kickstarter campaign, with a tentative release date for PS4 and PS5 set in 2022. Poland-based game studio Pixelated Milk revealed the game at the PC Games Show as part of E3 2021. SacriFire is inspired by JRPGs from the ’90s and will combine elements from modern games to create an “RPG experience that feels simultaneously nostalgic and modern.”

SacriFire follows the story of Ezekiel, a soldier for the Church of Sheol. By using something called a “Prayer Wheel,” players will be able to journey between two main worlds: Antioch, the subterranean city where most humans live; and Erebus, a heaven-like natural paradise where dead spirits and humans live together in harmony. Each of these worlds will provide keys to unlocking areas in the other, as well as lore and plenty of optional side quests.

Notably, it will feature many inspirations from PSX RPG titles such as Vagrant Story as well as Pixelated Milk’s previous game Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs. There are also a variety of unique additions to the game, such as a body part targeting system and combo-building mechanic which provide a breath of fresh air to the turn-based JRPG genre.

Graphically, the game will mix both 2D pixel art and 3D environments. Characters and enemies will be rendered in Octopath Traveler-style 2D pixel graphics. On the other hand, backgrounds are in 3D—or more accurately, 2.5D—complete with their own lighting system. The trailer shows that the main character is also capable of walking “backward” and “forward,” with camera angles changing accordingly.

Pixelated Milk also provided an in-depth look into many of the game’s mechanics, from combat to equipment, characters, movement, and more on the game’s Kickstarter page. As of currently, the game has reached over €52,000 of its €82,000 goal. Backers who pledge €20 or more can receive one copy of the game on launch, and other bonuses include beta testing privileges and even your own personalized NPC in the game.

You can check out the official reveal trailer below:

SacriFire is tentatively set for release sometime in 2022.

[Source: YouTube, Kickstarter]