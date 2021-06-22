On Wednesday, June 23rd, Sony plans to sell another lot of PlayStation 5 consoles via its PlayStation Direct website, and exclusive invites to the event have been sent out to select PSN users. One problem: apparently, quite a few of them already have a PS5.

This issue was first brought to light by Twitter user Wario64, who received one such email despite being a PS5 owner. The exclusive invite comes with a link to purchase the console that’s tied to the recipient’s PSN ID, so they can’t be used by anyone else. It’s unclear how Sony populated the list of people that it sent the invites to. However, the company should know what console people are using based on their PSN data.

Wario64 wrote:

even though I already have a PS5, Sony just sent me an invite to purchase a console on PS Direct on Wednesday. Which means expect a public queue at around 2 PM PT on June 23rd. I don’t know where Sony is pulling the list so don’t ask pic.twitter.com/Ffmjl2mfYs — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 21, 2021

Looking at replies to Wario64’s tweet makes it clear that this isn’t an isolated case.

“I already got an invite months ago. I already had my PS5 ordered when I got the first email. And now I also got this same email today,” wrote user BrittneyGoesMeow. “I also got an invitation even though I own three PS5s already lol,” added user Ramses3099. “I got an invite too, which is weird since I bought a PS5 Digital from Sony when the invites happened last year,” wrote a third user.

Going further down the replies reveals that this seems to be a pretty common occurrence. Wario64’s replies were understandably also full of those who were infuriated at being left out and not being able to secure a console since last November.

We’ll keep an eye on this and update our readers when we have more information.