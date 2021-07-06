Bandai Namco Entertainment has updated the official webpage of FromSoftware’s Elden Ring, revealing some more information about its gameplay and world.

Elden Ring will allow players to master dozens of skills, or pick one that best suits their play style. We’ll be able to stealthily approach enemies, and utilize the environment, weather, and time of day to or advantage.

“Learn the art of combat, where you must read your enemy’s intentions and a well-timed dodge or parry could be the difference between life and death,” wrote Bandai Namco. “Ride your steed into battle against mounted mercenaries and cut them from their horses, master arcane spells from the masters that still linger among the ruins of the war, summon familiar spirits to even the odds against you or call on your fellow Tarnished to fight at your side and share the burden as you explore, or delve into the complex, bloody history of the Shattering and discover the lost secrets of the Demigods and their kin. All these paths are possible, and more.”

Elden Ring‘s official description suggests that players will be able to choose between fighting and a path of understanding. Those who intend to claim their “birthright” must fight.

“Ultimately, your journey will be defined by the strength of your own ambition,” the description continues. “The greater your goals, the greater the challenge will be.”

Expect to die a lot and then return to battle because that’s what it will take to become “a Lord.”

Elden Ring will release on January 21, 2022.

[Source: Bandai Namco via Reddit]