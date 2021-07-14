Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will contain remastered versions of Super Monkey Ball 1, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe. As well as upgraded graphics and new features like character customisation, the games will come with a range of features that will make them accessible to a far wider range of players. You can also take a look at the updated graphics in a new trailer showing off the game’s wondrous worlds.

The Super Monkey Ball games have been known to be extremely challenging. As spotted by ResetEra, the game’s director Masao Shirosaki has been announcing some of the game’s new accessibility features on his Twitter account so more people will be able to play the game. These will include full camera control with the right joystick, the ability to double the time limit for each stage, and guide arrows that show players the best route to the goal. If a level is getting too difficult, there’s the ability to enter slow motion to get over the really tricky sections. Finally, if a level is proving too much, a stage can be skipped for a price of 2000 in-game currency, although this does mean players won’t be able to access the Extra stages later on in the game. All of these features are optional and can be disabled if players choose.

Other new features will include gyro controls on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. These were demonstrated using a Nintendo Switch but will work in much the same way.

Those wanting to practice their speedrunning in Practice Mode will be able to instantly restart a level at the press of a button. Mistakes don’t feel as penalising in the main game either as replaying a level is now far quicker. Finally, Shirosaki also revealed a new photo mode that will allow players to take photos at various angles and with a variety of facial expressions. These can then be displayed in photo frames. Of course, the game will also come with updated graphics, and these can be seen in the latest trailer that shows off some of the title’s wondrous worlds like Jungle Island, Bubbly Washing Machine, and Dr. Bad-Boon’s Space Colony.



Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will be released with all of its new features on October 5.

[Source: Twitter via ResetEra, SEGA]