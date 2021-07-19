Ea and Full Circle confirmed that the next Skate game (commonly referred to as Skate 4, though not officially titled that at this point) won’t be at EA Play Live later this week, but the developers did share a brief teaser video showcasing some of the motion capture work happening for the game and some rather teasery fan reactions from people in the Skate community getting early glimpses at…something we aren’t able to see yet. In a tweet with the the simple comment “we’re working on it,” Full Circle ramped up the hype for the next game in the Skate series.

The video opens with a narrator asking “It’s been 11 years, and we all wanna know: What’s up with Skate?” as motion capture actors skateboard around a small motion capture skate studio. When the narrator asks is anyone has seen gameplay, developer Cuz Parry says “Well… a couple people have seen it…” The rest of the video is some heavily edited and teasery reactions from prominent Skate community members lucky enough to get a glimpse at what’s coming.

At first the reactions are rather generic—some yelling, people saying “sick,” you know, excited fan stuff—but we do get some minor details in a few other comments. “…this whole open world…” one comment says, while another mentions “it reminds me of Skate 2.” The narrator continues,” Oh cool! You’re listening to the fans!”

A few other notable comments include “Playing with all the homies will be so sick,” confirming what seems to be some kind of online component, and “Explain that spinning rail… can you do that to anything?”

“Like, I don’t want to look like anybody else,” one says, apparently confirming some deep character customization for the next Skate. “You guys are in the fucking future!” says another.

Next, one comment says “Wait, the game is…?” before censoring whatever this fan said. This censoring even included covering their face so you couldn’t read lips to spoil whatever the surprise is. “The game is what?!?” the narrator says, before cutting back to the original fan video with an extended “Woooowwwww,” as another says “That’s interesting.” The narrator doesn’t seem happy with this. “Really?” he says, being the voice of all of us.

“You’re not going to show us…anything?” The narrator asks as the video closes out. “So we’re just going to end here? That’s… That’s it? Ah, this is such a tease.”

The screen displays the words “Roll with us,” as the letters shift between various fonts, almost Loki-style.

Skate 4—or rather, the next Skate—was announced earlier this year along with the formation of brand new studio Full Circle, consisting of former Skate developers returning to work on the next game in the series. Full Circle is helmed by Daniel McCulloch, formerly the head of Xbox Live at Microsoft. Skate creators Deran Chung and Cuz Parry are also part of the creative leadership at Full Circle, leaving the franchise in good hands.

“Our big thing is ‘don’t fuck it up,'” Parry says at one point in the latest teaser video. He knows how much the Skate community has been asking for a new quality Skate game, and this teaser is just to show that they are taking the time to do it right, talking to the fans, and developing what they seem to hope will be the best Skate experience yet. While most fans may not be able to see anything yet, Full Circle hopes that the excited reactions of prominent members of the Skate community will be enough to keep you hyped for what’s to come.