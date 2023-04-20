Skate 4 PS5 Playtesting Coming in the Future

Skate 4 will be getting playtesting sessions on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in the future. While EA and developer Full Circle are concentrating on PC playtesting for now, console playtesting will take place when more game content is ready and available.

How soon will Skate 4 PS5 playtesting happen?

One of the first things the team mentioned in the newest Board Room episode is that console playtesting will happen. Senior Creative Director Cuz Parry said the team “hasn’t got there yet” and that it will be a while before they’re ready to release playtests on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The team will have “more to share” on console playtesting in the future, but playtesting remains PC only for now.

The Board Room episode also went into more detail about some of the game’s features. The team isn’t ready to talk about the game’s story right now, but they did introduce Activities that will be “ever-changing and evolving.” They’ll be suitable for players of all skill levels and some of them may even step away from skateboarding for a while like climbing challenges. There are three types of activities the team are working on right now:

Challenges – Short, solo challenges that will rotate in and out, changing slightly every time they reappear so they can be replayed.

Pop-Ups – Dynamic co-op events around the city that are fairly short and “not super hard”. For example, one event could require players to score 50,000 points between the group.

Community Events – A multiplayer mode likened to carnival games where everybody wants to play them but you don’t have to be an expert to participate.

Throwdowns – Customizable player-initiated events to show off tricks, practice, and make friends.

The team also reiterated that they’re still working on the game’s reward system, but there will not be paid lootboxes included in the free-to-play title.