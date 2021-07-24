Venture Beat journalist and industry insider Jeffrey Grubb has said that Dragon Age 4 is on track for release in 2023.

Grubb quoted sources familiar with the project, and given his track record when it comes to leaks (he accurately leaked Mass Effect Legendary Edition and many more), we don’t have much reason to doubt this information. Additionally, it seems to fall in line with Electronic Arts’ statement on the matter.

“You should assume that Dragon Age – it’s out there, we’ve talked about it publicly that it’s in the works – it probably comes after fiscal 22,” CFO Blake Jorgensen said in October 2019. And when BioWare released a trailer in December 2020, the studio made it clear that Dragon Age 4 is “still in early production.” “We thought it was time to give you the very first look at how BioWare’s passionate team of developers are crafting this very special game,” the developer said at the time.

Grubb also reassured fans, who are understandably concerned after the Anthem disaster, that Dragon Age 4 isn’t being built as some kind of live service game. However, this doesn’t mean the game won’t feature any kind of multiplayer elements – just that BioWare’s focus is on creating a single-player narrative experience.

As for when we’ll get more information about Dragon Age 4, Grubb speculates that EA will be in a position to begin marketing the title in 2022. BioWare recently apologized to fans for its absence at EA Play, noting that it will share more with fans when the time is right.

From the sound of things, it doesn’t look like we’ll hear much more this year.

[Source: Venture Beat via VGC]