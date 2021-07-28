The team at Ember Lab has made the decision to delay Kena: Bridge of Spirits to September 21 in order to “polish the game across all platforms.” The new release date results in a delay of nearly one month from the original August 24th launch. Ember Lab announced the delay via its Twitter account.

The reason for the delay is simply cited as needed for polish, something the team feels is “critical to ensure the best experience” for players.

The full statement reads:

We have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Kena until September 21st to polish the game across all platforms. The team has been working extremely hard and we feel the extra time is critical to ensure the best experience possible. We know many of you are eager to play and we appreciate your patience as the team continues to work on delivering the best version of Kena. Thank you for your amazing support! -The Ember Lab Team

The original August release date was announced in February of this year, along with the game’s standard edition launch price of $40. The team has been slowly revealing new details about Kena in the months leading up to its release, including how combat will be modified by the Rot’s various capabilities. We’ve also seen how the DualSense will function for Kena, as well as gotten teases for possible DLC spirits in the time following the game’s release.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been a highly anticipated game since its announcement last year at the PS5 reveal. Originally set as a late 2020 release, the game was pushed to early 2021 before once again getting a delay to August. That date seemed locked in until today, when the team announced this further delay for little bit of extra polish before launch.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits releases on September 21, 2021.