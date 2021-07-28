United Label, the game publisher known for other critically-acclaimed games such as 2020’s Röki, and the upcoming 2D souls-like boss rush game Eldest Souls, will be working with Odd Bug Studio to release a new unannounced RPG, after previously working with the developer on Tails of Iron, an RPG scheduled to release on September 17, 2021, for the PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Tails of Iron is a 2D hand-drawn RPG that follows Redgi, an anthropomorphic rat who is heir to the Rat Throne, as they battle against the Frog clan to unite their broken kingdom. in traditional RPG form, players can craft a variety of weapons and armor as well as meal recipes to help them fight alongside a band of companions.

Jack Bennett, Co-Founder of Odd Bug Studio praised United Label and said the choice to sign with them for another game was easy.

Working with United Label on Tails of Iron has shown us how smooth and efficient the development process can be. As a publisher, they trust in our vision and allow us to develop our worlds, giving us the time to create polished experiences, which was a major factor in our choice to sign for another game.

Additionally, United Label also noted that Tails of Iron proved that the two companies had a “highly successful working relationship,” and influenced the decision to continue working with the relatively new UK-based game studio. “Securing the next project illustrates our long-term vision for both games and developers of the Indie sector,” the publisher states, urging other prospective developers to get in touch for publishing.

Another United Label game, Eldest Souls from Fallen Flag Studios, is releasing this week on July 29, 2021. Fallen Flag Studios is similarly a small, four-person indie studio based between Italy and the UK. Additionally, Former Guerrilla Cambridge art directors formed Polygon Treehouse and worked with United Label, creating point-and-click adventure Röki back in 2020 to critical acclaim.

Suffice to say, if you’re an indie game fan you may want to keep your eyes peeled on this new RPG.

[Source: Gamespress]