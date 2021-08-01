This September, Life is Strange fans will take a trip to a small town named Haven Springs – an intriguing, picturesque place with a view of the rocky mountains.

But that’s not all. The lively little town has a cozy bar frequented by locals, its own radio station, and plenty of festivals and events. Take a look at what Haven Springs has to offer in the new trailer below.

As Life is Strange: True Colors approaches its release window, Square Enix and Deck Nine have been sharing more details about the game. In a recent PlayStation Blog, the companies explained emotional auras. You can read more on that in our previous coverage.

Life is Strange: True Colors will tell the story of Alex Chen, whose brother died in an apparent accident. The incident sets Alex on the path of finding the truth and uncovering Haven Springs’ secrets and mysteries while embracing her special powers.

Features include:

Wavelengths – Step into Steph’s booth as the all-new radio show host for KRCT: Haven’s best–and only—radio station. Over four seasons, discover more about Steph’s past and her relationships as she makes her mark on the record store, uncovers its secrets—and decides her future.

– Step into Steph’s booth as the all-new radio show host for KRCT: Haven’s best–and only—radio station. Over four seasons, discover more about Steph’s past and her relationships as she makes her mark on the record store, uncovers its secrets—and decides her future. Live On Air – You’re the DJ: choose records for the playlist, ‘ad lib’ your way through local commercials, and help Steph compose an original song.

– You’re the DJ: choose records for the playlist, ‘ad lib’ your way through local commercials, and help Steph compose an original song. Roll the Dice – Give D20-powered advice to callers with problems both serious and mundane, GM a tabletop RPG, and reach out to reconnect with an old friend.

– Give D20-powered advice to callers with problems both serious and mundane, GM a tabletop RPG, and reach out to reconnect with an old friend. Small Town Pride – Swipe left or right on Steph’s dating app matches, and join Steph as she reminisces about formative Prides past.

– Swipe left or right on Steph’s dating app matches, and join Steph as she reminisces about formative Prides past. A Room of Her Own – See the record store change over the seasons as Steph asserts her personality, and discover its hidden history and surprising spaces as you explore.

– See the record store change over the seasons as Steph asserts her personality, and discover its hidden history and surprising spaces as you explore. All-New Soundtrack – Hits from Girl in Red, Alt-J, Portugal, The Man, Foals, Hayley Kiyoko, Maribou State, and more set the tone for Steph’s journey, each packing an emotional punch.

Life is Strange: True Colors will release on current and last-gen platforms on September 10th.