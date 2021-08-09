It looks like tactical first-person shooter Insurgency Sandstorm‘s PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will finally release on September 29th this year, according to multiple retailers.

In a tweet announcing preorders, publisher Maximum Games linked followers to a listing on GAME’s website, which mentions the aforementioned release date. In the US, GameStop’s website lists the same release date. In the absence of an official announcement, do consider the possibility that September 29th is a placeholder, especially since Insurgency Sandstorm‘s console versions have been delayed multiple times since 2018.

Insurgency Sandstorm is coming to PS4 and Xbox! Engage in realistic modern firefights in the definitive tactical FPS! Battle in the war-torn environments of a contemporary conflict through a series of cooperative and multiplayer modes. Pre-order now https://t.co/gRNsvKtU4f pic.twitter.com/SUOBPHiUFN — Maximum Games UK (@MaximumGames_UK) August 6, 2021

For those who’ve understandably forgotten what the game’s about, here’s an official overview:

Battle in the war-torn environments of a contemporary conflict through a series of intense coop and versus multiplayer modes. Featuring unparalleled immersion, feel every bullet and fear every impact in fierce close quarters combat. Manage ammunition carefully and use teamwork as you fight towards victory. Coordinate fire support with your squad and go head to head in thrilling action. Death comes fast. Manage ammunition carefully, and use tactics and teamwork to navigate environments as you fight towards victory. Coordinate fire support with your team and go head to head in thrilling action.

Features include:

Team up in intense 6-player co-operative gameplay

Compete in objective-based PVP matches with up to 20 players

Get immersed with realistic ballistics and stunning attention to detail

Fully customize your character and weapons

Unprecedented audio design with positional voice-chat for a heart-pounding atmosphere

We’ll update our readers when we have official confirmation.