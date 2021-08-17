PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – August 17, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

August’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Barry the Bunny PS4 & PS5 $4.99

Blair Witch Deluxe Edition $34.99

Blair Witch VR $29.99

Blair Witch VR Deluxe Edition $34.99

Fracked $34.99

PS4 & PS5 Games

All in One Family Games $24.99

Arcade Archives KURIKINTON $7.99

Axiom Verge 2 $19.99

Bowling (Story Three) (Pammy Version) – Project: Summer Ice $0.99

Candleman $20.99

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 $29.99

ComeOnKitty $14.99

Crimson Spires PS4 & PS5 $19.99

Diablo II: Resurrected – Beta PS4 & PS5 Free

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins $12.99

Dwarrows $29.99

FORECLOSED PS4 & PS5 $19.99

Faraday Protocol $24.99

Fort Triumph $19.99

Gelly Break Deluxe $19.99

Greak: Memories of Azur PS5 $19.99

Hades PS4 & PS5 $24.99

Kiai Resonance $6.99

Madden NFL 22 Dynasty Edition PS4 & PS5 $119.99

Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition PS4 & PS5 $99.99

Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition PS4 & PS5 $59.99

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls $39.99

Pile Up! Box by Box $14.99

Pizza Break Head to Head – Avatar Full Game Bundle $6.99

Shakes on a Plane $19.99

Space Intervention $1.49

Tetragon $14.99

Unicorn Break Head to Head $6.99

Void Source $4.99

Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story $5.99

ZJ the Ball (Level 1) $0.99

Zero Strain PS5 $9.99

