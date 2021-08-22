Scott Host, author and programmer of vertically-scrolling shooter Raptor: Call of the Shadows, has announced a Patreon crowdfunding campaign to help bring an enhanced version of the game to modern platforms.

First released in 1994 by Apogee Software, Raptor: Call of the Shadows was the second game released by Cygnus Studios, now known as Mountain King Studios. It was well-received by players and critics.

Host’s Patreon campaign offers various monthly membership levels starting as low as $3 per month. Each level comes with exclusive rewards. His goal is to utilize modern platforms to add features such as new HQ sound effects, support for 60 frames-per-second, better visuals, and enhanced cutscenes and animations.

Host wrote:

It seems like it was just yesterday when I was feverishly coding away, squeezing every last drop of power out of my 386 PC. It succeeded beyond my wildest dreams – so much so that 26 years later, it’s still what I’m best known for. But time and technology never stop advancing, and it’s finally time to dust off my keyboard and bring Raptor to a whole new generation of players and devices! Not only am I re-releasing Raptor in its original classic form, but also hoping to add a new enhanced mode to take advantage of the incredible power of modern hardware.

Raptor: Call of the Shadows‘ enhanced version will come with the following features:

New music especially for each level and scene

New HQ sound effects

Run at 60fps with interpolated movement for smoother game play

Fix known game play issues from the original version

Better visual effects

Enhanced cut scenes and animations

For more details, head over to the Patreon page.