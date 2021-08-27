Action-platformer Blasphemous is getting a story-concluding final DLC at the end of this year, followed by a new sequel sometime later in 2023. The DLC, titled Wounds of Eventide will tie a neat bow on the title, which was originally released in 2019. Wounds of Eventide will be available as a free download on PS4 and other consoles starting December 9, 2021.

If you haven’t heard of Blasphemous, the game is a 2D Metroidvania where players control “The Penitent One”: the lone survivor of a religious congregation who wears a full plated masked helmet adorned with thorns. Armed with his sword, the Mea Culpa, he is tasked with freeing the tormented souls of Cvstodia. The game features prominent Catholic imagery, with many enemies and characters representing aspects such as guilt, penance, and even has a pope-like central antagonist named His Holiness Escribar.

Developer Game Kitchen has yet to announce any details about the upcoming Wounds of Eventide DLC. However, if it’s anything like previous DLC, fans are bound to get loads of content that will keep them entertained until the release of the sequel. For context, the last DLC titled The Stir of Dawn added completely new story content as well as a New Game Plus, vastly enlarging the scope of the original game. It also reworked the game’s combat and animations, as well as many existing mechanics like fast travel to improve gameplay.

Similarly, while not much is known about the specifics of the Blasphemous sequel, Game Kitchen states that it has officially begun development on the title. The studio expressed excitement and thanked fans for their continued support, stating:

We’re so excited to finally announce that we’ve started on a Blasphemous sequel, the community have shown so much love for the first game and we can’t wait to share more when we can!

The announcement trailer focuses primarily on the existing game’s DLC in beautifully animated glory, with a surprise sequel announcement towards the end. You can check it out below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Blasphemous II is coming in 2023. The Wounds of Eventide DLC will be available free for the first game on December 9th, 2021.

[Source: IGN]