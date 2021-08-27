Elysium Game Studio has announced Shadow of Conspiracy: Section 2 – a narrative-driven third and first-person action role-playing game, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Shadow of Conspiracy is a thriller set in dystopian 2087 Berlin, where players have to investigate a police chief’s murder. Over the course of the investigation, players must find a missing girl, who plays a key role in the mystery. The game combines shooter and stealth mechanics.

Check out a trailer below.

Key features include:

A true next-generation experience thanks to the early adoption of Unreal Engine 5.

Implementation of Metahuman allows for photorealistic characters.

Inspirations for this brand-new intellectual property can be found in movies like Blade Runner and Ghost in the Shell (1995), as well as games like The Last of Us and the Metal Gear Solid series.

Explore a setting that you’ve never seen before: Berlin in the year 2087, a cyberpunk metropolis shielded by massive walls from its devastated open world surroundings, where outcasts gather and malfunctioning machines roam the land.

Meet the citizens of Berlin, who are plagued by corruption, inequality and cyberization.

An emotional main story and hours of extra content consisting of gripping side missions, heart-wrenching moral dilemmas and electrifying investigations.

Test your reflexes in exciting combat sequences, and your wits in challenging puzzles.

Customize your character’s abilities and weapons for whatever playstyle you prefer, choose from a vast array of shooter, stealth and role-playing game mechanics.

Relive the story from the antagonist’s perspective.

A release window has yet to be announced.