Spider-Man 2 PS5 Prequel Comic Announced, How to Get it Free

Ahead of its release later this year, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to receive a prequel comic book later this month on Free Comic Book Day.

How to get Free Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Comic

The special day celebrating comic books will arrive on May 6, 2023, this year, and when it does, fans will be able to pick up “Spider-Man 2 #1,” a comic from writer Christos Gage (who was a writer on Marvel’s Spider-Man) and artist Ig Guara. The comic will dive into what the trio of Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and MJ have been up to since the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

According to a blog post from Insomniac Games‘ narrative director Joe Paquette, the comic will delve into how Peter is handling the fact that two Spider-Man now exist in New York City, what Miles is doing in school, and how MJ’s journalism career is going.

The comic will also introduce a beloved Marvel Comics superhero into the world of Marvel’s Spider-Man in the form of The Hood. “In this story, their lives collide as Peter, Miles, and MJ attempt to balance their responsibilities to the city, and each other,” reads a synopsis for the comic. “They keep coming back to one of the main themes of the comic: is magic real? Because in this action-packed issue, a beloved Super Villain makes their first appearance in our universe and appears to have supernatural abilities that defy mere webs and fists: none other than The Hood!”

Fans in the U.S. can visit participating comic book stores to pick up the comic, or download it digitally on the Marvel Unlimited app or on Marvel’s website beginning on May 6. The comic will be available digitally worldwide through the Marvel Unlimited app at a later date as well.