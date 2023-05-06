PlayStation Japan Mascot Toro Inoue Celebrates Birthday, Needs Fish

Before there was Aloy, Nathan Drake, or even Ratchet and Clank, PlayStation had a pair of mascots in Toro Inoue and Kuro. Today, Sony celebrates the adorable white cat’s birthday, which falls on May 6.

As the birthday celebration notes, Toro’s favorite food is chūtoro, which is medium fatty tuna that is served in sushi restaurants. As a result, Sony asked fans to fill their replies with sushi and fish emojis to celebrate Toro Inoue’s special day.

Check out Sony’s celebration of PlayStation mascot Toro Inoue’s birthday below:

Who is Toro Inoue, the PlayStation mascot?

One of Sony’s early mascots, Toro Inoue is a white cat with an oversized head and a chibi design style. The Sony Computer Entertainment Japan mascot originally appeared as the main character of 1999’s Doko Demo Issyo. He’d later star in the 2006 PlayStation 3 talk show game Mainichi Issho alongside Kuro. It’d receive a sequel in Weekly Toro Station in 2009. Since then, he’s been seen in a pair of free downloadable games: PlayStation Vita’s Toro’s Friend Network and the mobile puzzler Toro Puzzle.

As seen in the artwork above, Toro often appears alongside Kuro, who is his black cat neighbor. Both Toro and Kuro made playable guest appearances in Street Fighter X Tekken, which saw Toro mimic Ryu while Kuro opted to fight like Kazuya. The duo would also make appearances in PlayStation All-Star Battle Royale, Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA F, White Knight Chronicles 2, the PlayStation version of Phantasy Star Online 2, and as DLC in Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational. Most recently, the characters have been seen in Destiny of Spirits, Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls, and Super Bomberman R.