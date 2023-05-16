How to Pre-order the PS5 Final Fantasy 16 Bundle

If you want to buy a PS5 and Final Fantasy 16 simultaneously, the upcoming bundle ticks all the right boxes. This bundle includes a PS5 console and a digital code for Final Fantasy 16. Here’s how to pre-order the bundle

Where to pre-order the PS5 Final Fantasy 16 bundle

The PS5 Final Fantasy 16 bundle can be pre-ordered from most major retailers for $559.99. Here’s a list of some US retailers where you can pre-order the bundle:

If you pre-order the bundle, it will arrive on June 22, the Final Fantasy 16 release date. It will be a PS5 exclusive for six months, after which it will come to PC. (It may not arrive on PC the date PS5 exclusivity runs out).

What is in the PS5 Final Fantasy 16 bundle?

The PS5 Final Fantasy 16 bundle includes a standard white PS5 console with a disc drive, a white PS5 controller, and a digital code for the standard edition of Final Fantasy 16.

If you bought the console and game separately, it would cost you $569.99, so you save $10 by purchasing the bundle. This isn’t a lot of savings, but it guarantees you’ll be able to boot up your new PS5 and play Final Fantasy 16 without waiting for items to ship separately.