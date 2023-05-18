Can You Play Roblox on PS5 & PS4? Release Date Rumors

Is Roblox coming to PS5 and PS4, and is there a release date for the hugely popular game on PlayStation consoles? The online game platform has been a huge and surprising success, having been released on PC, iOS, Android, and Xbox consoles. This makes PlayStation an odd one out, with many impatiently awaiting its arrival on Sony’s systems. Fortunately, it is almost certainly on its way to PS consoles

Is Roblox coming to PS5 & PS4?

Roblox is almost certainly coming to PS5 & PS4, though no official announcement has been given. However, the future is looking bright for its launch on PlayStation systems.

A job listing posted back in March 2022 revealed that developer Roblox Corporation was looking for a Senior Software Engineer for PlayStation, revealing that the company was seeking to develop a PS5 and PS4 version of the game. No further information has been given about this port, but we’d suspect that the developer is hard at work on it.

There is no official Roblox PS5 and PS4 release date. The port is seemingly in development, but when it’s coming out on PlayStation platforms hasn’t been confirmed.

With the above job listing going live back in early 2022, it’s hoped that the game will make its way onto Sony consoles sooner rather than later. However, no timeframe has been given for its release.

It’s clear the Roblox Corporation wants to bring the game to PlayStation. Back in a 2021 earnings call, its CEO Dave Baszucki said that a PS, Nintendo Switch, and Oculus Quest port made “perfect sense” for the game. He added that “we have the same vision for the immersive 3D multiplayer cloud stuff of the metaverse in that we believe this should be accessible on all devices, both from viewing as well as interaction.”