Marathon Edges Out Spider-Man 2 as Most Watched PlayStation Showcase Reveal

This week’s PlayStation Showcase was full of trailers for upcoming PlayStation 5 and PSVR 2 games, some of which were complete surprises.

After just 24 hours, there were two PlayStation showcase games that were the most watched by quite a distance, but the surprise announcement of Marathon managed to edge out the gameplay reveal of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Marathon and Spider-Man Got 25 Million Views Between Them

Most Viewed YouTube PlayStation Showcase Trailers in 24 hours



• Marathon – 13m+

• Spider-Man 2 Gameplay – 12.2m+

• Assassins Creed Mirage – 3m+

• Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake – 2.8m+

• Destiny 2 The Final Shape – 2.3m+

• FNAF Help Wanted 2 – 1.6m+

• Dragon's Dogma 2 – 1.5m+ pic.twitter.com/8Sum6KK8ok — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) May 25, 2023

By far, the most popular announcements during the PlayStation Showcase were from Sony’s first-party studios. According to the analysis of YouTube views by @BenjiSales on Twitter, Bungie led the way with the reveal of Marathon, a sci-fi PvP extraction shooter that marks the studio’s first new project in more than ten years. Marathon got more than 13 million views across all YouTube channels that had uploaded the trailer, proving to be the most-watched PlayStation Showcase game of the night.

This was closely followed by ten minutes of Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay, which got 12.2 million views. More than 10 million of those were across the Marvel and PlayStation channels on their own.

Not even 24 hours and we've crossed the 10 million @youtube view mark on the @Marvel and @PlayStation uploads of the #SpiderMan2PS5 Gameplay Reveal video.



Thank you all for watching, reacting, liking and supporting! — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) May 25, 2023

Other notable mentions include the confirmation of the release date for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which gained more than 3 million views, the announcement of Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake, which got 2.8 million views, and the next chapter of Destiny 2 with 2.3 million views. Benji-Sales also stated that Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Five Nights at Freddy’s Help Wanted 2 both got more than 1 million views. Our own number crunching shows that Project Q also got an impressive 1.3 million views.

In contrast, other first-party announcements barely made a dent. FairGame$ got just 228,000 views, while Concord grabbed just 145,000 views. The show gave us a glimpse of precious few first-party titles leading many to voice their concerns over the lack of PlayStation Studios representation. A couple of insiders have claimed there were game announcements missing from the PlayStation Showcase, so some are now hoping there will be another show in the future.