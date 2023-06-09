Assassin’s Creed Mirage Will Have a Nostalgic AC1 Visual Filter

Ubisoft has repeatedly talked about how Assassin’s Creed Mirage will look a little more like one of the series’ past pre-Origins entries. And the company has now revealed that there will be an optional video filter that will literally do just that.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s blue filter evokes the 2007 original

Ubisoft released a video talking about how Mirage is returning the series’ roots. Various team members from Ubisoft spoke to how the parkour will evoke the games in the Ezio trilogy and how stealth will play a much bigger role, both of which are designed to make the player feel more like a nimble assassin.

However, these comparisons aren’t just in the mechanics, as artistic director Jean-Luc Sala noted at the end that there will be a video filter that will bring Mirage in line the visual style of the original Assassin’s Creed. This nostalgic filter desaturates the image and adds a blue-gray tint over it, which acts as yet another parallel to that seminal 2007 title.

Mirage will undoubtedly hold other references and nods to the first Assassin’s Creed, and some of them may show up at the Ubisoft Forward on June 12. Ubisoft confirmed that Mirage will be at the show, in addition to The Crew Motorfest and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. It’s also likely that the newly revealed (and divisive) Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be there, too.