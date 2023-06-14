Lego Football/Soccer Game Leaked by Rating Board

Unannounced football/soccer game LEGO 2K Goal (stylized as Goooal!) has been leaked by the Korean rating board. The listing, which went live today, does not mention any platforms.

Lego 2K Goal listing corroborates previous leak

Lego 2K Goal’s listing, which was first spotted by Gematsu, corroborates a February 2022 report by VGC in which the outlet claimed that 2K obtained the Lego license for several sports games. The games are reportedly being developed by Take-Two Interactive’s Visual Concepts in collaboration with UK’s Sumo Digital.

According to VGC’s report, 2K’s Lego sports games include a racing game (since released as Lego 2K Drive) and a soccer/football game, which the rating board has now confirmed as 2K Goal. Interestingly, VGC’s sources said that 2K Goal was meant to coincide with last year’s FIFA world cup, and would have been followed by 2K Drive, but it looks like an internal delay led to the racing game releasing before 2K Goal.

VGC claims that there’s a third Lego 2K sports game in development, based on “a major sports franchise,” but wasn’t told what franchise that is.

While 2K and Sumo Digital did not comment on the report, Lego said at the time that it does not address “speculations” about future partnerships.