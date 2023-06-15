The Last of Us Universal Studios Horror Attraction Announced

The Last of Us has been a video game, a TV series, and now it will be a theme park attraction. The Last of Us Universal Studios Horror Nights attraction has been announced and is coming to a few Universal parks in September.

The Last of Us Universal Studios lets visitors live in a haunted house version of the game’s world

The attraction is opening at Universal Orlando Resort on September 1 and then in Universal Studios Hollywood on September 7. Both will run until October 31. Tickets start at $79.99 and go up depending on the tier.

The experience puts guests into a “world of carnage and mayhem” as they follow Joel and Ellie. There will be all sorts of infected creatures from runners, stalkers, and clickers, as well as hostile humans. The press release also mentions the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone and The Hotel Grand, both of which are from the first game. The Last of Us writer Neil Druckmann praised the event and tied it into the game’s recent 10th anniversary.

“As a massive fan – and frequent attendee – of Halloween Horror Nights, we are honored to have ‘The Last of Us’ included in this year’s lineup,” said Druckmann. “It has been an incredible thrill for us at Naughty Dog to collaborate with Universal, bringing the world of the game to life, focusing on even the tiniest details that our fans know so well. Having just celebrated the 10th anniversary of The Last of Us, it’s a perfect time for our fans to team up with Joel and Ellie and come face-to-terrifying-face with Clickers, Raiders, and much more!”

Druckmann has tweeted about the Horror Nights in the past. He tweeted in December 2021 about wanting to make a The Last of Us-themed event and asked who he could talk to after riding The Mummy ride. He then followed up after this The Last of Us announcement thanking Michael Aiello, senior director of entertainment creative at Universal Studios Orlando, and directly stated that Twitter helped bring this into reality.