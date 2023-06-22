Transformers: Earthspark Expedition Trailer Previews New Bumblebee Game

Outright Games announced on Thursday that a new Transformers game, Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition, will release later this year for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

When does Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition come out?

Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition will release sometime later this year, although no concrete information was announced. The game will be based on the original animated series Transformers: Earthspark, which premiered last year on Paramount+.

The upcoming title will put players behind the wheel of Bumblebee, one of the more iconic Transformers, as he fights and drives his way to face off against Dr. Meridian, aka Mandroid, who is trying to collect missing pieces of an ancient technology.

Check out a trailer for Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition below:

According to Outright Games, players will be able to “freely explore” three different biomes, all while completing quests and interacting with new original characters from the television series. Other iconic Transformers Autobots will also show up, including Optimus Prime, Grimlock, Skullcruncher, Nova Storm, and Skywarp.

“We’re very excited to be working with our long-term licensing partner Hasbro once again on a Transformers title that pushes the boundaries of what video games can bring to a long standing, hugely popular franchise,” said Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games. “They have done an incredible job modernizing and reinventing what Transformers means for a new generation through TV series, blockbuster movies, and working with the best partners on streaming platforms. We’re delighted to bring our expertise to the table and help compliment this strategy through the creation of video games for younger fans.”