Resident Evil 4 Remake Gets Mysterious New Achievements Hinting at New DLC

Capcom is very clearly not done with the Resident Evil 4 remake. More content has been datamined from the game in the past, and now a new batch of Resident Evil 4 remake achievements further back up the idea that there’s more to come in this acclaimed remake.

The Resident Evil 4 achievements strongly hint at more DLC

According to SteamDB, the Resident Evil 4 remake has gotten seven new mysterious achievements on Steam. They have no description and don’t hint at what’s to come, but do essentially confirm that more content is incoming.

These achievements can mean a few things. They are possibly related to the datamined Mercenaries content (although the first Mercenaries drop didn’t have achievements or trophies). They might also be connected to the oft-rumored Separate Ways DLC starring Ada Wong. It still hasn’t been announced, though, but was implied in the aforementioned files, base game’s story, and its existence in many of the original’s re-releases. It, however, isn’t associated to the upcoming VR mode since that is exclusive to PlayStation VR2.

SteamDB achievements also prematurely revealed content for the Resident Evil 2 remake and, most recently, Hi-Fi Rush’s upcoming wave-based survival modes.